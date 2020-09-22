Supreme Committee announces ‘unlock’ measures

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on COVID-19, chaired by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, on Tuesday announced a slew of measures that will restore normal life in the country after months of restrictions and lockdowns.

The committee appreciated the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who presided over the meeting of the Supreme Committee last week in Dhofar.

The committee reviewed health and epidemiological indicators in Dhofar and decided to lift the lockdown from October 1 to facilitate the movement of citizens and residents. “All individuals and institutions must adhere to precautionary and preventive measures that ensure the safety of everyone.”

The committee on Tuesday has decided to allow return of those holding valid residency from October 1 to the Sultanate provided they undergo a laboratory examination upon arrival and are committed to quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The special facilities provided by the government to the private sector and its employees will continue until the year-end, the committee said, with details to be announced later.

Meanwhile, Oman Air will operate six flights per week between Muscat and Duqm.

“These flights, which were restored on September 20, are a significant step forward in the nation’s economic development and a reflection of the airline’s commitment to serving the Sultanate,” Oman Air said.

Flights to the fast-growing hub of trade and investment will depart and arrive in both cities every day of the week with the exception of Fridays, the airline said.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information also Technology decided to resume public transport services in a phased manner from next week.

Public transport services between cities will start from September 27, and within the capital region-Muscat from October 4, and within Salalah from October 18.

The services within Suhar will be announced later by the authorities.

The precautionary measures to be followed for the safety of employees and passengers are the sterilisation of buses before the start of the trip and after its completion, measuring the temperature of passengers for trips between cities, wearing masks all the time while using the bus, and providing hand sanitizers inside the buses.

The Supreme Committee expressed grave concern about the developments of the pandemic and its resurgence at the local and global levels, leading to high number of infections and deaths.

The committee attributed to the resurgence to the complete lack of compliance with the instructions and precautions, and stressed the need for everyone to adhere to all the precautionary measures issued by the competent authorities. “All individuals have a responsibility to protect himself, his family and his community from infection.”

The Supreme Committee extended its appreciation towards PDO in equipping the field hospital and managing its facilities, and expected broader participation from the private sector towards the efforts to address the pandemic issue and its