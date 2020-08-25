Supreme Committee announces opening of barbershops, restaurants

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on COVID-19 on Tuesday announced the new and sixth package of commercial activities that will be allowed to resume operations from today.

Announcing the list, the Supreme Committee added that each activity will have to follow the health requirements and precautionary measures issued by the competent authorities, especially the Ministry of Health to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The activities that will be allowed to reopen are the organisation of camel races, meeting halls in hotel establishments, all types of public restaurants and cafes, fitness clubs, barbershops and men’s care, beauty salons, and ladies’ hairdressing, including of laser, jet-ski, sale, and rent of wedding supplies and traditional medical clinics.

Opening of barbershops, restaurants, and coffee shops will bring relief to thousands of small-time businesses operating in the sector as they were without any income for nearly five-month.

Even after the release of the sixth package, restrictions will continue at places that are vulnerable to violations of the measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 such as public parks, mosques, malls (children and elders still banned), and public transport (buses) and normal flight operations.

The keenly-awaited decision is the opening of the aviation sector for the free movement of citizens and residents to and from the country.

Currently, residents stranded abroad, including in their home countries, are allowed to return only with a permit from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dhofar Governorate is still under lockdown with the entry and exit subject to proper approval from competent authorities.

To give a boost to domestic tourism, the government has launched staycation hotel packages for both residents and citizens.