Supreme Committee: Muscat lockdown lifted, Muttrah still in isolation

The Supreme Committee on Covid- 19 has decided to lift the closure of Governorate of Muscat from May 29.

“The decision to lift health lockdown across Muscat Governorate does not include the Wilayat of Muttrah, which will remain on health isolation,” a statement said.

The Supreme Committee has decided to withdraw the decision to exempt employees from appearing at workplaces in government agencies. It stressed the necessity of returning at least 50 percent of the employees of each entity from May 31.

Some employees can take the balance of their annual leave with the approval of the head of the department so that the regular work and services are not affected.

The Supreme Committee has stressed the role of the individuals, and the society in general in preventing disease by adhering to the preventive precautions announced.