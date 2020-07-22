Supply chain intact to meet demand during lockdown

Muscat: With the Sultanate gearing up for the implementation of the Supreme Committee’s decisions on lockdown that is to start from Saturday evening, many people have started rushing to shops to take whatever they may need during the lockdown.

The competent authorities have allayed the consumers’ fears over the availability of food items and made it clear that there has been enough stock available in the market to meet the requirement during the lockdown and Eid ul Adha.

The Oman Chamber for Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has called upon food products and consumer items companies as well as medical supplies and importing agents to maintain sufficient quantities of commodities and products in their shops and stores in all governorates of the Sultanate, to insure adequate supplies during the lockdown period.

Mubarak al Dohani, Director General of Trade, assured that all kinds of foodstuff and other necessary items are available all over the Sultanate.

Al Dohani called on all consumers not to rush for excess shopping. He advised to take the necessary needs as the shops and stores have sufficient consumer products. He also appreciated the efforts of traders in providing food and basic materials during the past months in all governorates of the Sultanate.

‏This comes as ports of the Sultanate are connected by direct shipping lines with more than 86 ports in 40 countries, besides more than 200 direct weekly flights, aiming at enhancing food security in the Sultanate, support trade facilitation, and reduce operational costs for importers and traders while supplying commodities.

Earlier this year, Asyad Group had announced providing solutions for direct import through refrigerated containers to transport vegetables, fruits, meat, poultry, and all foodstuffs that the Sultanate’s markets need from the countries of origin. This was provided as one of the services that will enrich markets through direct importation from the world to all traders, importers, and shipping agencies in the Sultanate.

Nabil bin Salem al Baymani, Head of Ports and Free Zones Sector at Asyad Group, emphasised that the group contributes to providing solutions for direct import from the countries of the world through Omani ports which have high readiness to import all kinds of goods, foodstuffs, vegetables, fruits, meat and others in refrigerated containers at all times. This is to ensure sustainability and continuity of the availability of basic commodities in the current period to keep pace with the changes taking place in the world in dealing with COVID-19.