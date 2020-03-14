Supercharge your immune system naturally with 8 power-packed juices

Your immune system is constantly active, figuring out which cells belong to your body and which don’t. Healthy foods maintain your body equilibrium by powering defence against viruses and bacteria which can cause inflammation, illness and disease in the human body.

Fresh whole fruit and veggies are the best sources of vitamins and minerals in nature, which is why it’s so important to eat a good variety every day. Many vital nutrients are destroyed while cooking therefore it is essential to absorb them fresh. With this in mind, the best, quick and most concentrated sources are freshly-squeezed juices with a vigorous dose of ingredients that help the body eliminate toxins, stimulate circulation, aid digestion and boost immune function.

Since 1999, 100 per cent Omani brand Tropical has been the Sultanate’s premier destination for fresh juices, homemade ice creams and desserts. With the intention of giving you the best possible nutrition, Tropical has handcrafted the perfect ensemble of 8 Immunity Booster to work into your daily diet. These drinks are packed with essential nutrients for everyday health so you can start your mornings off with a refreshing boost to your body’s natural defences.

The Immunity Booster range includes the Tropical ACO, a blend of apple, carrot and orange that contains vitamin A, B-6, C and a healthy dose of potassium. Vitamin C as the name suggests features favourites like orange and grapefruit, both rich in vitamin A, C and zinc. The Strawberry Mango Mocktail and Strawberry Kiwi Mint variations are vitamins and mineral-packed drinks that will tickle your taste buds.

A vegetable-based green juice is a powerhouse of supplements for a solid immune system. The best green juice recipe includes fresh tomatoes, celery and spinach for immune cell expansion, antibody production and boosting energy too!

The Fresh Veggie juice by Tropical does just that. The immunity Blend offers a mix of watermelon, strawberry and orange which provides a boost of lycopene — a powerful antioxidant that supports immune responses.

The Cold Buster Smoothie is a refreshing combination of banana, orange, mango, ginger and turmeric that is a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. Finally, for the ultimate health freaks, the Lean Green Smoothie is loaded with goodness and antioxidants from apples, bananas, oranges and spinach.

One serving of fresh juice contains enzymes, minerals and vitamins that are easily absorbed in your body and regular intake of fresh juices keeps you away from ailments. So every time you have a junk food craving, turn to fresh juices which are not only healthy but will fill you up till your next meal.

