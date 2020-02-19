Sunaidy meets Somali ministeR

Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, met Abdullahi Ali Hassan, Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Somalia and his accompanying delegation, in Muscat on Wednesday. They explored opportunities to augment trade exchange between the two countries and the potentials of processing imports from Somalia in the Sultanate, in addition to activating the relevant aspects related to facilitating the entry of the products of the two countries within the framework of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) agreement and terms of verification of specifications and standards in industrial products between the two countries. They also discussed ways of encouraging small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating in the field of digital solutions, information security and electronic content management in both countries. They also discussed establishing a platform to introduce business entrepreneurs between the two countries.

