Sunaidy attends global business forum in NY

NEW YORK: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, participated in Bloomberg Global Business Forum, which began in New York, USA.

The sessions of the forum focused on the importance of concerted efforts by governments and private sector’s institutions to address global warming in a bid to reduce the causes of global warming.

Participants at the meeting addressed a range of investment methods to support investments in renewable energy and difficulties. It is clear that there is more determination than ever to direct investment funds to provide financing means, for example, green bonds, and the importance of enacting laws by governments to support these efforts.

Successful examples from some countries were reviewed. Dr Al Sunaidy and his delegation also participated in a panel discussion on the experiences of countries and financial institutions and companies in the use of renewable energy and the ways in which they resorted to achieving transformation.

Dr Al Sunaidy reviewed the Sultanate’s experience in the field of reducing the use of gas in oil fields through the use of solar energy. He also highlighted the government’s orientation to diversify the energy mix in the Sultanate by introducing wind and solar power plants during the current five-year plan, as well as its plans to reach 25%-30% as a renewable energy of the country’s total energy production by 2030.

Dr Al Sunaidy also met with Michael Bloomberg, Chairman of the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, and with a delegation of businessmen from the Business Council for International Cooperation during which he highlighted investment opportunities in the Sultanate.

He also met with some officials in the US Administration. Dr Al Sunaidy and his accompanying delegation also attended a reception hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Sultanate’s Embassy at the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Centre in Washington. — ONA

