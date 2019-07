GWANGJU, South Korea: Sun Yang proved unbeatable again in the men’s 400-metre freestyle at the world swimming championships on Sunday but American superstar Katie Ledecky was stunned by Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus in the women’s race.

The controversial Chinese Sun moved into the lead at the halfway point of the opening swimming final of the championships and was never in danger of being caught. He won in 3 minutes 42.44 seconds with his Australian rival Mack Horton moving through the field in the final 50m to take silver in 3:43.17.

Italy’s Gabriele Detti took bronze, nudging Lithuania’s early leader Danas Rapsys into fourth.

Five-time Olympic champion Ledecky has ruled dominated the women’s freestyle for years but was robbed of the 400m world crown in dramatic fashion by Titmus.

The 18-year-old Aussie led early but trailed going into the final 50mas Ledecky’s strength seemed certain to deliver a fourth consecutive worlds title in the discipline.

But Titmus first pulled level and then away from the fading Ledecky to win from the American in 3:58.76 minutes to 3:59.97. Leah Smith,another American, took bronze but was never in contention to win.

“There was no pressure for me coming into this race, but I just wanted to come in and fight as hard as I could,” Titmus was quoted by the Olympic Channel as saying. “That last 50 (metres), I gave it everything, and I’m really happy.”

Ledecky remains strong favourite for victories over 800m and 1,500mbut this loss suggests she could also be vulnerable over the shorter200m.

British great Adam Peaty continued his breaststroke sprint domination in the 100m semifinals by becoming the first man under the 57-second mark. He lowered his own world record by 22 hundredths of a second to 56.88 seconds. “I don’t know, there’s no real word, except for incredible,” Peaty said. “Obviously I’ve been chasing that for years now.”

Sun is competing despite a case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over doping test samples being smashed in a confrontation with officials last year.

“I knew that a lot of fans and supporters have come here in Gwangju to support me,” Sun said. “Today actually I came to Gwangju to be on the top of the podium and to watch my country’s flag be hoisted.

“So I was just so thankful for my fans … I was very satisfied to win today’s event.”

Sunday’s victory is the 27-year-old Sun’s 10th overall at the worlds and fourth straight over 400m. On being presented with his medal he celebrated wildly in the direction of the Chinese fans as Horton looked on straight-faced.

The 2016 Olympic champion Horton has previously labelled Sun, who served a secret three-month ban for doping in 2014, a drug cheat.

Horton, 23, did not shake Sun’s hand, did not take to the podium and during the Chinese anthem and declined to pose for pictures with his fellow medallists. “My overriding emotion is probably frustration,” said Horton. “I think you know what the rivalry is like.

“I don’t think I need to say anything, I think his actions and how it’s been handled speaks louder than anything I’ll ever say.”

Sun also got into trouble at the 2015 worlds for allegedly attacking a female Brazilian swimmer in the practice pool. At that edition in Kazan he scratched from the 1,500m freestyle final citing heart problems.

In the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, the US won in a championship record 3:09.06 minutes to give Caeleb Dressel his first gold in Gwangju. Dressel matched compatriot Michael Phelps’ record haul of seven wins at one worlds at the last edition in Budapest in 2017.

Russia took silver and bronze went to Australia, who went better in the women’s 4x100m free by winning in a championship record 3:30.21minutes.

Cate Campbell anchored the Australians to victory over the US and Canada.

— dpa

