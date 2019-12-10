Summit to put focus on sustainable built environment

MUSCAT, DEC 10 – The Green Workplace Summit, focusing on the development of a healthy, energy-efficient and sustainable built environment for all, opens at the Crowne Plaza Muscat, Qurum today, December 11, 2019, under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Mohammed bin Salim al Said.

Developing a green and circular economy that is responsive to national needs and consistent with the global direction of adapting to climate change is a strategic objective of the Oman’s Vision 2040 programme.

Organisations should take responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by adopting sustainable operating practices. These include, setting emission reduction targets, implementing energy and water efficiency programmes, overseeing recycling efforts and green building management programmes. Organised by White Paper Summits (WPS), the Green Workplace Summit features interactive discussions on policies and solutions, that organisations can adopt to meet their commitment to fostering a sustainable environment. It will also provide the opportunity to share success stories and explore ways in which we can collectively respond to challenges.

The Summit will bring together municipal authorities, environment pioneers, sustainability leaders, waste management experts and solution providers to discuss various strategies that will encourage implementation of eco-friendly practices. The summit will also offer unparalleled opportunities to network with peers and to explore new products, technologies and services.

Speakers include: Shaikh Dr Abdulaziz al Nuaimi (known as The ‘Green Sheikh’), Mohammad T Asfour, Head, MENA & Africa Regional Networks World Green Building Council; Chaitanya P Powale, Executive Vice President — Energy Performance & Services, Siemens LLC; Mayada Hasni, Continuous Improvement Manager, Jotun Paints; Samah al Naamani, Brand Manager, Jotun Paints; Per Morten Aarvold, General Manager, Jotun Paints; Maali Khader, CEO, Schema; Dr Ali al Alawi, Petroleum Development Oman; Dr Ghassan al Nimry, Director, Eco-Structures International; Pradeep Kumar Singh, Asst Director — Business Development & Technical, Etihad ESCO; Farah al Barwani, Research and Development Manager, Environmental Centre of Excellence, Be’ah — Oman Environmental Services Holding Company; Nikolaus Knebel, Professor of Architectural and Urban Design German University of Technology in Oman; Dr Bejay Jayan, Technical Director, Smart Insulation Finishing Systems LLC (SIFS); and Sherif Moustafa Sherif, Sustainability Manager, Qatar Green Leaders; among others.

