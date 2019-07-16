Summer programme for Al Batinah North students concludes

SOHAR, JULY 16 – Sohar University has organised a ceremony under the auspices of Dr Mohammed Abdullah al Maqbali, Pro VC for Student Affairs and Cooperation, to mark the end of the summer programme for the Top Tenth Grade students which started on June 30. In all,120 students from different schools in Suhar participated in the programme, which was held in coordination with the General Directorate of Education for North Al Batinah Governorate. The ceremony included visual presentations about the university and the summer programme, besides speeches and poetry recitation. The summer programme included lectures in English, technical and engineering workshops as well as sports activities — all with the aim of developing the skills and knowledge of students and spending the summer vacation positively. Certificates were given away to the participants at the concluding ceremony.

