Sultan’s Special Force (SSF) marks its Annual Day

MUSCAT: The Sultan’s Special Force (SSF) today celebrated its annual day and the graduation of a new batch of recruits. The ceremony was held under the patronage of Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed al-Numani, Minister of the Royal Office.

Upon the arrival of the Royal Office Minister, the national anthem was played and the graduates saluted the chief guest. The chief guest inspected the first column. Then, the graduates performed slow and regular march parade. After that, the chief guest distributed prizes to the top graduates.

The graduates proclaimed thrice ‘Long Live His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander.

Gen. Al Numani also presented medals of excellent service and royal commendation on a number of SSF commissioned and non-commissioned officers, and personnel in recognition of their dedication and sincerity in carrying out their national duty.

The ceremony was attended by the Inspector General of Police and Customs, the Head of the Internal Security Service, the Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and SAF commanders, as well as commanders of other military and security apparatuses.

On this occasion, Maj. Gen Amir bin Salim al-Amri, SSF Commander, presented special service, long service and good conduct medals on a number of SSF personnel in recognition of their long service and sincerity in carrying out the sacred national duty. — ONA