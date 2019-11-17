Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum free today

MUSCAT: On the occasion of the Oman’s 49 Glorious National Day, the Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum will be open for free to the Omanis and expatriates on Monday, November 18, from 8 am to 1:30 pm. This step comes to give the public the opportunity to see the contents of the museum that reflect the progress of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, which shows the attention and interest these forces enjoy of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. Through many manuscripts, figures and historical weapons, the museum depicts the history of the Omani military.

