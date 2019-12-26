Sultanate’s support to Arab League hailed

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his Office at Mua’askar Bait Al Falaj on Thursday, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League, as part of his current visit to the Sultanate.

During the meeting, a number of issues of common concern were discussed.

Aboul Gheit praised the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the Sultanate’s close cooperation and support for the efforts of the Arab League aimed at consolidating the pillars of multilateral international cooperation in various fields.

Also on Thursday, the National Defence College (NDC) hosted Ahmed Aboul Gheit within the framework of the curricula for the seventh national defence batch.

Upon the guest’s arrival in the college’s headquarters at Bait Al Falaj, he was welcomed by Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qatan, Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), after which Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League gave a lecture entitled ‘Strengthening the National State’s Power in the Arab World’ in which he touched on the most prominent Middle East and global issues, the strategic context and its importance to the military sector, the successive developments of modern technologies and the importance of keeping pace with them.

At the end of his lecture, the Secretary General of the Arab League responded to the

inquiries and questions of attendees and participants in the college’s 7th batch.

The lecture was attended by Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television (PART), Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Commander of the Sultan’s Special Force, Assistant Chief of the Internal Security Agency for Operations, a number of members of the State Council, some members of Majlis Ash’shura, a number SAF senior officers, a number of senior officers of the Royal Oman Police (ROP) and other security services, in addition to the college’s faculty and participants in the college’s 7th batch. — ONA

Related