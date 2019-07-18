Sultanate’s positive role in ME hailed

NEW YORK: Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) on Thursday met with Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly.

The two sides discussed the latest political developments in the region, especially with regard to the political and humanitarian situation in the Middle East.

The President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly praised the positive and active role played by the Sultanate towards these situations.

The meeting was attended by Sayyedah Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) for International Cooperation, Chairperson of the First Children Association.

MEETS NORWAY MINISTER: Meanwhile, Dr Sunaidy also met with Dag-Inge Ulstein, Minister of International Development.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the Sultanate’s participation in the High Level Political Forum (HLPF) on Sustainable Development in New York.

The two sides discussed means of promoting economic and trade cooperation between the Sultanate and the Kingdom of Norway, as well as encouraging investments in several fields.

The meeting also reviewed mechanism of developing relationship among the small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom of Norway and the efforts of the competent authorities to encourage SME owners to market their products locally and internationally.

The Norwegian International Development Minister praised the cooperation between the Sultanate and his country.

He hoped this cooperation would witness further prosperity in the near future.

The trade balance between the Sultanate and the Kingdom of Norway has grown rapidly over the past years. — ONA

