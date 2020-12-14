Sultanate’s population increases 61% in ten years

Muscat: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior and Head of the Supreme National Committee of Electronic Census 2020 launched the E-Census 2020 e-portal on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference held on Monday at the Ministry of Interior, Sayyid Hamoud said the Electronic Census of Population, Housings and Establishments 2020 was conducted with minimum staff as only 74 employees took part.

“The Sultanate’s population has reached 4,471,148 in 2020, an increase of 61 per cent over the figure of 2,773,479 registered in 2010. There has been a significant reduction in terms of the human resources and financial cost of E-Census 2020” Sayyid Hamoud added

Dr Khalifa al Barwani, CEO of the National Center for Statistics and Information (NCSI), said the e-census is marked by a great information accuracy and the expats number has seen a significant decline in 2020.