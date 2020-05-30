Sultanate’s population grows by 625K between 2014-2019

MUSCAT: The Sultanate’s total population has grown by 625K during the period between mid-2014 to mid-2019 to reach 4.62 million with the annual change of population over the same period registering 3.5 per cent among Omani and 2.7 per cent among expats.

The Sultanate’s Population Statistics Bulletin for mid-2019 data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that the hierarchy of Omani population based on gender is almost balanced with males accounting for 1.34 million (50.4 per cent) against 1.34 million female population (49.6 per cent) with a male/female gender ratio of 101.

The segment of children and adults under 29 years makes up 64 per cent of the Omani population with the segment of children under 5 years alone accounting for 15 per cent. The male/female gender ratio among Omanis aging 65 and above is 92/100 while the gender ration among the 15-64 segment is 101 males against 100 females.

The age dependency ration is 72 dependants for each 100 individuals of working-age population. The ration among children is 65 for each 100 individuals working-age population while the ratio among the elderly is relatively low with 7 dependants for each 100 individuals of working-age population.

Gender ration among expat population was 506 males against 100 females in the age group 15 to 64 and 254 males against 100 females in the age group 65 year and above. Male expats make up 82 per cent of total expat population while expats in the working age (15-64) account for 95 per cent of the total expat population.

Muscat Governorate is on top in terms of population density with 355 persons per 1 sq km followed by North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah and South Al Sharqiyah with 98,82 and 27 persons per 1 sq km while the population density is less than 10 persons per 1 sq km in the governorates of Dhofar, Al Wusta and Dhahira. — ONA