Sultanate’s oil and condensates production hits 290.3 m barrels in 10 months

Shamsa al Riyamiyah

Muscat: The Sultanate’s production of crude oil and condensates during the first ten months of the year amounted to 290.3 million barrels at a daily average of 952,100, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

According to the NCSI data, overall crude oil amounted to 234.8 million while oil condensates registered 55.5 million barrels.

Total oil and condensates production for October registered 29.2 million barrels. This includes 22.3 million barrels of crude oil and 6.9 million barrels of oil condensates.

The average price of Oman crude oil at the end of October was $46 down from the figure of $64.1 registered during the same period of 2019.

The total crude oil exports by end-October registered 238.7 million barrels. China topped the list of oil importers from the Sultanate with 210 million barrels, followed by India with 11 million barrels of crude oil, South Korea (4.996 million barrels) and Japan (2.605 million barrels).