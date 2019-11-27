Sultanate’s mission to UN marks National Day

The Sultanate’s permanent mission to the UN hosted a reception to mark the 49th National Day under the auspices of Abdullah bin Nasser al Rahbi, the Sultanate’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, in Geneva on Wednesday. In his welcoming speech, Al Rahbi stressed the importance of what has been achieved during the flourishing reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos confirming that the Sultanate has managed to acquire the world’s trust and respect.

Al Rahbi pointed out that the strategic vision of His Majesty was one of two causes of the political stability in the Sultanate the other being His Majesty’s keenness on the principles of dialogue, tolerance and peaceful co-existence among nations. The Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values which was announced during the celebration of the International Day for Tolerance in Jakarta, aims to disseminate the principle of co-existence in a manner that would enhance relations and human values among the world nations, Al Rahbi said. — ONA