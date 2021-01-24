Sultanate’s land borders remain closed till February 1: Covid-19 Supreme Committee

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has followed-up, as part of its ongoing convening, updates of the pandemic and means to protect society against it, as well as ways to curb its spread.

As per recommendations of the specialized technical team on the spread of the new Covid-19 strain and in a bid to protect all individuals of society against the disease, the Supreme Committee decided to keep the Sultanate’s land borders closed for one more week till 6 pm of Monday, February 1, 2021.

The Supreme Committee is following up and assessing the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate and the remarkable increase in the number of infected cases and those admitted to the ICU and hospitals’ wards, in addition to the lenience observed among some individuals in implementing precautionary measures approved by the authorities concerned. The committee is also following up the global updates of the pandemic and the growing increase in the infected case of the new variant of the virus in many countries, as the committee will, accordingly, take the appropriate decisions to protect members of the Omani society against this virus. –ONA