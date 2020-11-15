Sultanate’s inflation falls 1.51pc in October 2020

Muscat: The Sultanate’s Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation fell by 1.51% in October 2020 compared to the same month in 2019, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) on consumer price index.

According to the report, the inflation rate in October declined by 0.11% compared to September 2020.

The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages witnessed a rise by 0.32%; health by 0.02%; education by 0.08%, recreation, and culture by 0.51%.

However, the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels dropped by 0.42%; communication by 0.03%; transport by 7.02%; and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance by 0.29% in October 2020 compared to the same month of 2019.

Meanwhile, among foods and non-alcoholic beverages category, a marked rise was witnessed in the price of oils and fats; fruit; and meat by 0.16%; 0.93%; and 0.95%, respectively.

However, the price of fish and seafood fell by 4.31%, bread and cereals by 0.29%; and milk, cheese and eggs by 0.28%.

Non-alcoholic beverages registered a price rise of 5.08% while those of clothing and footwear declined by 0.30% in October 2020 against the same period of 2019. –ONA