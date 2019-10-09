Sultanate’s inflation falls 0.01pc in September

Muscat: The inflation rate in the Sultanate, calculated in terms of consumer price index (CPI), fell by 0.01 per cent in September 2019 compared to the same month of 2018, according to

the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI) on consumer prices’ index.

According to the report, the inflation rate in September dropped by 0.56 per cent compared to August 2019.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages group witnessed a price rise by 1.64 per cent; furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance by 5.16 per cent; health by 0.20; restaurants and hotels by 0.36 per cent; education by 1.99 per cent; and recreation and culture by 0.60 per cent.

However, the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels fell by 0.28 per cent; transport by 2.57 per cent; communication by 0.32 per cent; and miscellaneous goods and services by 2.11 per cent in September 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year.

Among foods and non-alcoholic beverages group, a marked fall of 0.68 per cent was witnessed in meat.

Meanwhile, the price of fish and seafood; milk, cheese and eggs; fruit; and vegetables rose by 3.18 per cent, 0.38 per cent, 1.69 per cent, and 0.90, respectively.

However, non-alcoholic beverages registered a price rise of 13.49 per cent, while those of clothing and footwear fell by 1.35 per cent in September 2019 against the same period of 2018. –ONA