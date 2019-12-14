Sultanate’s envoy to S Korea feted

SEOUL: Park Won-soon, Mayor of Seoul, conferred a medal and honorary citizenship certificates on Mohammed bin Salim al Harthi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, in recognition for his endeavours to foster cooperation and relations between the Sultanate and South Korea and also for his diplomatic efforts he is making through a series of cultural and artistic events carried out by the Sultanate’s Embassy which played a significant role in understanding and rapprochement between the two countries.

Al Harthi expressed his pride over the honouring which embodies the strength of the Omani-Korean relations and reflects the efforts constantly made by the Sultanate’s Embassy to foster bilateral relations. He added that the honouring will motivate him to exert more efforts in this regard. Held at the mayor’s office, the honouring ceremony was attended by a number of Korean officials. — ONA