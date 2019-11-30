Sultanate’s envoy to Korea wins Best Ambassador Award

SEOUL: The Sultanate’s Ambassador to South Korea, Mohammed bin Salim al Harthi, has been honoured with the Best Ambassador Award by the NDN News and Seoul City magazines in recognition of his outstanding efforts and contributions in promoting relations between the Sultanate and Korea and also for his role in general diplomacy as a chief diplomat and chairman of the Korea-Arab Society.

The honouring ceremony was held at the Media Centre in the capital Seoul in the presence of officials, top diplomats, MPs, Korean firms’ executives and representatives of civil society organisations. — ONA

