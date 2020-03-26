 Sultanate’s Embassy in London calls on Omani citizens to speed up return procedures

London: The Sultanate’s Embassy in London called on all Omani citizens in the United Kingdom (UK) to hasten the completion of procedures to return to the Sultanate before March 29, 2020.

The embassy said in a statement that in the event that citizens are unable to meet the scheduled date, if there are difficulties or they would like to remain in Britain until the Covid-19 pandemic recedes, they should register their names in the available link, so that the Sultanate’s Embassy in London would provide help for them.

The embassy clarified that it will provide travel tickets for the students to complete the procedures for returning to the Sultanate before March 29 on Manchester flights and a flight from London Heathrow airport on March 27 and 28. They should contact the embassy, so that the embassy can coordinate with Oman Air to secure the journey back home. –ONA