Sultanate’s embassies abroad celebrate 49th National Day

DOHA: Sultanate’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar Najib bin Yahya al Balushi hosted a reception on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day at the St Regis Hotel in Doha attended by a large number of guests.

The Government of the State of Qatar was represented by Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid al Mahmoud, Speaker of the Shura Council, Dr Ghaith bin Mubarak Ali al Kowari, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr Isa bin Saad al Jahfali al Nuaimi, Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Turki al Subaie, Minister of Municipality and Environment, Dr Yousef bin Mohammed Al Othman Fakhro, Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs, Dr Ahmed bin Hassan al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad al Thani.

The ceremony was also attended by a number of shaikhs, senior civilian officials, senior military officers, heads of diplomatic missions and members of the diplomatic corps accredited in the State of Qatar, Omani students in Qatar, and a group of Omani nationals residing in Qatar.

During the ceremony, a live classical music show was conducted, featuring Omani and oriental music which was well received by the attendees. The guests also toured the Omani handicrafts exhibition which included handicrafts, silverware and perfumes that were admired for their excellence and their manufacture accuracy.

KUWAIT

The Sultanate’s Embassy in the State of Kuwait hosted a reception on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day.

The reception was attended by Anas al Saleh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs as a representative of the government of Kuwait, Khalid Jarallah, Deputy Foreign Minister, their highnesses, ministers, advisers at the Emiri Diwan, members of the Kuwaiti Majlis Al Umma, members of the diplomatic and consular corps, senior figures, businessmen, media men, citizens and Omani students in Kuwait.

BAHRAIN

Abdullah bin Rashid al Medailwi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, hosted a reception on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day.

The reception was attended by Fawzia Zainal, Speaker of the Council of Representatives, ministers, senior officials, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom of Bahrain, elite state officials, businessmen and media men.

Abdullah bin Rashid al Medailwi extended sincere congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and the Omani loyal people. He prayed to Allah the Almighty for the return of this occasion on His Majesty while he enjoys good health, well-being and a long life, and the Omani people further progress and prosperity.

EGYPT

The Sultanate’s Embassy in Egypt hosted a reception on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day under the patronage of Dr Ali bin Ahmed al Issai Member of the State Council.

The reception was attended by Egyptian ministers and officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to Egypt, editors-in-chief of Egyptian newspapers, media men and Egyptian actors.

TUNISIA

Saud bin Ali al Ruqaishi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Tunisia, hosted a reception on the occasion of the National Day.

The reception was attended by Sonia Ben Cheikh, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Tunisian officials, politicians, diplomats accredited to Tunisia, mediamen, academics and intellectuals.

FRANCE

The Sultanate’s Embassy in France hosted a reception on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day.

Shaikh Dr Ghazi bin Said al Rawas, Sultanate’s Ambassador to France, received at Shangri-La Paris Arab and foreign ambassadors, French officials, members of the Arab, European, US and Asian diplomatic corps and media men.

On the sidelines of the reception, an exhibition was organised showing the interest of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in horses.

SOUTH KOREA

Mohammed bin Salim al Harthy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, hosted a reception on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day.

The Korean government was represented in the reception by the Minister of Health, senior officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions, academics and media men.

Mohammed bin Salim al Harthy gave a welcome speech that highlighted landmarks of the modern renaissance under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He also highlighted the Sultanate’s foreign policy, Omani diplomacy, the approach of dialogue and negotiations in solving issues and disputes and disseminating values of tolerance, coexistence and peace.

THE PHILIPPINES

Munthir bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Philippines, hosted a reception on the occasion of the National Day.

The government of the Philippines was represented in the reception by Leslie J Baja, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for Middle East and African Affairs, senior officials, heads of the diplomatic and consular missions accredited to the Philippines, mediamen, businessmen and Omani citizens in the Philippines.

Musical pieces were played, in addition to showcasing pictures and tableaux reflecting the progress achieved by the Sultanate in various fields. A documentary was also screened highlighting achievements of the Blessed Renaissance under the wise leadership of His Majesty the Sultan.

THAILAND

Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Salim, Head of the Sultanate’s Mission in the Kingdom of Thailand, hosted a reception on the occasion of the National Day.

During the reception, several documentaries on the march of the Omani Renaissance were screened, in addition to presenting pictures reflecting the Sultanate’s landmarks and ancient archeology aspects.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests and dignitaries representing various sectors of Thai society, as well as heads of missions, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps and international organisations and Omani citizens in Thailand. — ONA