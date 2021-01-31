Sultanate’s efforts to rescue humpback whale hailed

Muscat: The International Whaling Commission (IWC) has commended the efforts made by the Sultanate, represented by the Environment Authority, in saving the life of a humpback whale that got caught in nets off Duqm Port.

The IWC said that the humpback whale in the Arabian Sea zone is considered a rare species due to the fact that this species does not migrate, but spends its whole life in the Arabian Sea. This makes this species extremely exposed to the risk of extinction. The IWC, which described the rescue operation as highly significant, had already listed the humpback whale in one of five groups of most endangered species of whales. It said that saving the life of a single whale would have a great impact on genetic diversity and replenishing of stocks.

The IWC’s coordinator tasked with such accidents was invited by the Environment Authority to conduct training to help guide the rescue operation in which many departments took part, including the Coast Guard Police, the ports and other local departments.

The IWC pointed out that the Sultanate met with success earlier in tackling similar incidents threatening marine life.

Besides the Coast Guard Police and Duqm Port, the Omani rescue team formed by the Environment Authority included experts from “5 Continents” company, the Royal Navy of Oman and the Royal Air Force of Oman. –ONA