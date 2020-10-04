Sultanate’s ambassador to Syria presents credentials

Damascus: Syrian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Walid al Muallim on Sunday received copies of credentials of Turki bin Mahmood al Busaidy as ambassador appointed to the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic.

During the reception the minister of foreign and expatriates expressed Syria’s appreciation for the Omani foreign policy wishing the ambassador success in his duties and hoping that the relations between the two brotherly countries will see more progress and development.

The Sultanate’s ambassador expressed his thanks for the warm welcome and the support and facilitation provided by the Syrian government to enhance cooperation and joint interests of the two brotherly countries. — ONA