Sultanate’s ambassador to Sudan presents credentials

Khartoum: Gen Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Republic of Sudan, received on Tuesday Ambassador Ali bin Sulaiman al Darmaki who presented his credentials as the Sultanate’s accredited and resident ambassador to the sisterly Republic of Sudan.

During the meeting, the Ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to Gen Al Burhan along with His Majesty’s best wishes of good health and happiness to him and the brotherly people of Sudan further progress and prosperity.

On his turn, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people permanent welfare and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

During the meeting, Gen Al Burhan welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his tour of duties and the bilateral relations between the two countries further progress and growth. –ONA