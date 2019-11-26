Main Uncategorized 

Sultanate’s Ambassador to Sudan awarded Nelein Order

Khartoum: Lt Gen Abdulfattah al Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of the Republic of Sudan has awarded the Nelein Order (First Class) to Shaikh Dr Sulaiman bin Saud al Jabri, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Sudan on the occasion of the expiry of his term of duty and in recognition of the efforts he exerted to strengthen the Omani-Sudanese relations.

This came when Chairman Al Barhan received the Sultanate’s Ambassador at the Republican Palace.

 

 

