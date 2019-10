Conakry: President Alpha Conde of Guinea received credentials of Abdullah bin Mohammed al Amri as non-resident ambassador of the Sultanate to Guinea. During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos along with his best wishes of good health and well-being to President Conde. He wished the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries further development and growth. President Conde asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and best wishes to His Majesty the Sultan. The Guinean President welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his tour of duty and the relations between the two countries further progress. — ONA

Related