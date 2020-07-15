Sultanate’s ambassador presents credentials, conveys HM’s greetings to the King of Netherlands

THE HAGUE: King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands received at the Royal Noordeinde Palace in The Hague Shaikh Dr Abdullah bin Salim al Harthi who presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

During the meeting, the ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik along with his wishes of good health, happiness and long life to the king and the friendly people of the Netherlands further progress and prosperity.

King Willem-Alexander asked the ambassador to convey his greetings and appreciation to His Majesty, wishing the ambassador success in his duty. The King expressed his admiration for the Sultanate for its role in supporting dialogue and rapprochement between disputing parties.

The ambassador expressed his happiness for being honoured to present his credentials to the king thanking him for his noble feelings towards the Sultanate and affirming the keenness of His Majesty’s government to enhance the distinctive relations between the two friendly nations and boost constructive cooperation in all fields to serve the joint interests of both nations. — ONA