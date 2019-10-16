Sultanate’s ambassador in UK receives OJA delegation

LONDON: Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al Hinai, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom hailed the Sultanate-UK relations describing them as ‘distinct, firm and stable’.

Upon receiving the Omani Journalists’ Association’s (OJA) delegation at the Sultanate’s embassy in London, Al Hinai said that the relations between the Sultanate and the UK are firm, solid and stable confirming that Britain is among the Sultanate’s major partners and the biggest investor in the Sultanate.

Al Hinai commended the Omani-British Press Forum which began at the University of Oxford on Tuesday noting that the forum is one of the important events that bring together journalists and media persons from both counties specially that it is being held at the oldest university in Britain.

The ambassador urged the participants to exploit the event to get themselves acquainted about British culture and civilization. — ONA

