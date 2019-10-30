Sultanate’s achievements in health sector hailed

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received on Wednesday Dr Ahmed bin Salim al Mandhari, Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean at the World Health Organisation (WHO). HH Sayyid Fahd congratulated Dr Al Mandhari for holding this important position and lauded his achievements while serving in various capacities at a number of health institutions in the Sultanate and the experience he has gained during the past years.

HH Sayyid Fahd pointed out that the Sultanate, during this prosperous reign, continues to support the scientific competencies to play their role at the internal and external levels. He also stressed that the health sector in the Sultanate achieved significant achievements, which earned it a world prestigious reputation. The meeting was attended by Dr Ahmed bin Obaid al Saeedi, Minister of Health, and Dr Akjemal Magtymova, WHO Representative in the Sultanate. Also on Wednesday, HH Sayyid Fahd received GCC Ministers of Health taking part in the 5th meeting, which is hosted by the Sultanate. After welcoming the guests, HH Sayyid Fahd expressed the Sultanate’s appreciation under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos over the good efforts exerted in health fields to push the GCC joint action march.

He also hailed the achievements made by the GCC Health Ministers Council, as well as its role in upgrading health services in the region for the GCC citizens and residents. HH Sayyid Fahd also commended the facilities in pharmaceutical sector, strategic store of medicines and medical supplies. The GCC Ministers of Health thanked the Sultanate for hosting the meeting, and also for its constant support for all that enhances the GCC march. They also hailed the Sultanate’s efforts to provide health care, as well as the remarkable progress it achieved in providing medical services to all citizens. The meeting was attended by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi. — ONA