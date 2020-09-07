Main 

Sultanate wins honorary award, ranks fifth at 20th Biennial of Nature Photography in Russia

Moscow: The Sultanate, represented by the Photographic Society of Oman at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, won the honorary award and fifth place in 20th Biennial of Nature Photography in Russia, which is held by the International Federation of Photographic Art (FIAP) every two years for its member states.

Omani photographer Hassan Al Ghilani won the golden medal in the individual level for his picture of “Al Alalan Tree”.

30 member states of FIAP participated in the Biennial. Italy came first with 181 points.

The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, is keen to participate in the photography biennials organised by FIAP every two years. In recent years, it has won advanced positions and various medals. –ONA

