Sultanate welcomes Yemen ceasefire declaration

Muscat: The Sultanate has welcomed the ceasefire declaration by the Coalition States and called upon all belligerents to adopt dialogue in order to reach a final ceasefire agreement and a permeant solution to the crisis in Yemen.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Sultanate’s support to the United Nation’s efforts and the ideas proposed by UN secretary-general at the UN Security Council.

The Sultanate affirmed its support to the mission of the UN envoy to Yemen aimed to reach a comprehensive political solution that would achieve peace and security in the sisterly Republic of Yemen.

