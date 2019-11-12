Sultanate welcomes Riyadh agreement

MUSCAT: The Sultanate welcomed efforts of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in reaching Riyadh agreement between some Yemeni parties. A statement released on Tuesday by the Foreign Ministry said that the Sultanate hopes that such agreement would pave the way to reach a comprehensive political settlement to end the current crisis in the sisterly Republic of Yemen. Earlier, Saudi has said that it has an “open channel” with Yemen’s fighters with the goal of ending the country’s civil war. The comment came after Saudi separately brokered a power-sharing agreement between Yemen’s internationally recognised government and southern separatists.

Related