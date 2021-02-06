Sultanate welcomes formation of new Libyan authority

MUSCAT/TRIPOLI: The Sultanate has welcomed the formation of a new executive authority in Libya.In a statement issued on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry valued the efforts made by the United Nations with the support of active countries in this regard, hoping that the move will contribute in achieving peace, stability and development in Libya and fulfil the aspirations of the friendly Libyan people.

NATIONAL ELECTIONS

Libyans have welcomed the election of an interim government aimed at unifying the war-torn country and preparing for national elections in December.

Delegates from Libya’s rival factions on Friday elected Abdul-Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh as an interim prime minister and Mohammed Menfi as head of a three-member Presidency Council in a UN-hosted process in Geneva.

The Presidency Council will also include former diplomat Mossaal-Koni, from southern Libya, and lawmaker Abdullah Hussein al Lafi, from western Libya.

The new authority will replace the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez Serraj, which has been in charge of the capital, Tripoli, western areas and the eastern administration linked with military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Speaker of the eastern-based parliament Aguila Saleh, who was among the candidates to head the Presidency Council, has expressed hope that the new administration will succeed in carrying out the tasks it is entrusted for.

Serraj also welcomed the election, expressing hope that the new administration will work on paving the way to hold the

general elections scheduled for December 24.