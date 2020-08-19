Main 

Sultanate, Uzbekistan hold 6th round of political consultations

Oman Observer
The Sultanate’s Government and the government of the Republic Uzbekistan today held the 6th round of political consultations via video-conferencing.
The Sultanate’s side was headed by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Diplomatic Affairs whilst it was led from the Uzbek side by Furkat Sidikov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The session discussed means of enhancing relations of bilateral cooperation in various fields of joint interests, as well as exchanging viewpoints on several regional and international issues.

The session also reviewed the growing relations between the two countries and their future in various  political, economic, commercial, scientific and cultural fields and means of supporting the joint investments and activating trade exchange between the two friendly countries.

The session was attended from the Sultanate’s side by Shaikh Yahya bin Abdullah Al Fannah al Araimi, Head of the Economic Affairs Sector at the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Ahmed bin Said al Kathiri, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan whilst is was attended from the Uzbek side by Anwar Abdul Halimov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan appointed to the Sultanate. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7611 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

RO1.5 million pumped into Al Nu’man Park

Oman Observer Comments Off on RO1.5 million pumped into Al Nu’man Park

Oman Air operates 61 special flights until June 30

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air operates 61 special flights until June 30

Eco threat: A million plastic bags a day

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Eco threat: A million plastic bags a day