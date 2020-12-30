Sultanate, USA explore enhancing security cooperation

Muscat: An official session of talks was held between the Sultanate and the United States of America (USA).

The session dealt with promoting security cooperation. The session also reviewed the joint security training and exercise programs, scheduled to be implemented in 2021.

These programs aim at upgrading the national capabilities in various joint security fields, as well as sustaining security coordination between the two sides for the interest of regional stability and security.

The session comes within the framework of enhancing the strong strategic relations binding the Sultanate and the USA. It was attended by senior officers representing military and security units and officials from the US Embassy in Muscat.