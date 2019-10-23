Sultanate, US to strengthen cooperation

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj on Wednesday Michael Patrick Mulroy, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for the Middle East, Head of the US side participating in the 15th meeting of the Omani-US Joint Military Committee.

The meeting reviewed agenda of the committee and fields of the existing military cooperation between the two friendly countries and discussed a number of matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, Head of the Omani side, the US ambassador to the Sultanate, the Military Attaché at the US Embassy in Muscat and the delegation accompanying the guest.

Meanwhile, deliberations of the 15th meeting of the Omani-US Joint Military Committee, which began on Tuesday at the office of Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, concluded on Wednesday.

The Omani side was headed by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi while the US side was led by Michael Patrick Mulroy. The committee completed discussion of the topics on the agenda. It also touched on fields of the existing military cooperation between the two sides.

At the end of the meeting, they signed minutes of the meeting in the presence of the committee members from the two friendly countries and the Military Attaché of the US Embassy in Muscat. — ONA

