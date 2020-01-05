Sultanate urges US, Iran to apply spirit of dialogue

Muscat: “The Sultanate is following up with a great interest the latest unfortunate development of tensions and escalation between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

The Sultanate urges the two sides to apply a spirit of dialogue and consider diplomatic means to resolve issues of dispute in a manner that ends the conflict in the region.

The Sultanate also calls upon the international community to make use of the two sides’ reported desire of non-escalation as an opportunity to intensify efforts to achieve security and stability in the region. –ONA