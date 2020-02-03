Sultanate, UCI discuss cooperation

His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Monday received David Lappartient, President of Union Cycliste Internationale UCI (International Union of Cyclists), who is currently visiting the Sultanate. HH Sayyid Fahd affirmed that the Sultanate attaches special attention to sports and youth sector, as well asall activities that boost talent and develop skills. The meeting discussed the cooperation between the Sultanate and the UCI, the foremost of which is establishing the International Centre for Omani Cyclists Training with technical support from the UCI to effectively contribute in international tournaments.

