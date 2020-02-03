Front Stories Head stories 

Sultanate, UCI discuss cooperation

Oman Observer

His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Monday received David Lappartient, President of Union Cycliste Internationale UCI (International Union of Cyclists), who is currently visiting the Sultanate. HH Sayyid Fahd affirmed that the Sultanate attaches special attention to sports and youth sector, as well asall activities that boost talent and develop skills. The meeting discussed the cooperation between the Sultanate and the UCI, the foremost of which is establishing the International Centre for Omani Cyclists Training with technical support from the UCI to effectively contribute in international tournaments.

You May Also Like

Ibri wins HM’s Cup for municipality month

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ibri wins HM’s Cup for municipality month

13,000 more doctors needed by 2040

Vinod Nair Comments Off on 13,000 more doctors needed by 2040

Anil Kumble quits as cricket coach

Oman Observer Comments Off on Anil Kumble quits as cricket coach