Sultanate to vaccinate 3.2m people in two phases

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 held a media meeting with the editors-in-chief of the Oman News Agency, Oman TV, local newspapers and media officials at the Diplomatic Club on Monday.

During the meeting, the members of the Supreme Committee discussed issues regarding measures being taken to deal with the pandemic.

In his speech, Dr Abdullah bin Nasser al Harrasi, Minister of Information, said that His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued high directives to form the Supreme Committee soon after the global outbreak of the Covid-19. Many decisions and measures have been taken since then to protect public health.

“These days, we are living in one of the most difficult periods with which the humanity around the world has been suffering since the beginning of last year. Despite all efforts made by various authorities, mainly the Ministry of Health and other health institutions in the Sultanate, the growing number of Covid-19 cases is a matter of concern. Day after day, there has been an escalation in hospitalisation and admissions in intensive care units (ICUs), and the number of deaths,” he said.

AWARENESS CAMPAIGNS

He added that the country had implemented the largest awareness campaign in the modern history of the Sultanate due to the nature of this virus. “It is our duty to follow procedures in order to protect ourselves, family members and society from the impact of this pandemic.”

Dr Al Harrasi said: “No effort can succeed without everyone’s commitment for the cause. It is regrettable to see a laxity on the part of many in adhering to precautionary measures. Some people are taking them very casually.”

He warned that the health systems in many countries have collapsed and are no longer able to deal with the record number of people infected with the virus.

He also noted that the unprecedented rise in the number of admissions “is sounding a grave alarm.” The fall in cases can be achieved only by “adhering to the controls and Supreme Committee’s decisions, especially avoiding gatherings for whatever reasons.”

“This will push the numbers down, and will protect the health system and its ability to deal with the pandemic and others as well,” he added.

FURTHER OUTBREAKS

Dr Al Harrasi stressed that the government continues to take necessary measures and requirements to protect the society from further outbreaks.

“The Ministry of Health announced the ‘National Strategy for Immunisation against Covid-19’ which aims to immunise 3.2 million people (70 per cent of the total population of the Sultanate) in two phases. The first is ending by the end of June, and the second by the end of December this year.”

He said that until this strategy is implemented, “We all have no choice but to continue our commitment to the Supreme Committee’s decisions and this commitment will guarantee a faster return to normal life as we knew it before the emergence of this pandemic.”

HIGHEST INPATIENTS

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said during the media meeting that the number of inpatients as on Monday stood at 751, which is the largest since the start of the pandemic. There are 234 in intensive care units, and total deaths are at 1,789.

Dr Al Saeedi indicated that the capacity of the ICUs will run out if the situation remains like this. “The reasons behind the hike in numbers are the new strains as the virus has mutated more than once. Additionally, there has been non-compliance with the precautionary measures such as gatherings and failure to wear a mask.”

He called upon all to take the responsibility to confront the virus.

Regarding vaccines, the minister said, “A committee was formed in the ministry last August to follow up on vaccination developments. The Sultanate was among the first countries to join the Vaccine Alliance. However, vaccines are politicised worldwide, and some countries have reserved more vaccines than they need.”

He confirmed that lack of vaccinations has nothing to do with the financial problem. His Majesty the Sultan has always been endorsing vaccination with full support. His Majesty follows up the vaccination file personally and supports all the efforts in this direction.

“Selection of vaccines is done according to scientific principles. The community’s safety is the basis, and we hope that the teaching community will be vaccinated before the start of the next academic year,” the minister added.

Dr Al Saeedi confirmed that so far, more than 170,000 people have been vaccinated, including 13,000 in Musandam, where His Majesty has directed to vaccinate all of the residents.

Moreover, the rate of vaccination for the first category (65 years) reached above 95 per cent. “Yet, some refused it due to rumours. They got infected later, admitted to intensive care, and then passed away,” the minister said.

SOME ACTIVITIES

Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, confirmed that some activities will be excluded from the movement ban during the holy month of Ramadhan, including the movement of 3-tonne trucks, pharmacies on a shift system, and workers in health and media sectors with prior permits.

“We will study the opening of fuel stations on highways, knowing that there are stations running on a rotation system during the period of closure due to lack of movement of vehicles.”

Al Yousuf said that the proposal to provide delivery services during the lockdown period had been discussed and due to the difficulty to monitor it, we settled for not allowing it.

PORTS TRAFFIC

Eng Said bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, emphasised that there is a remarkable increase in the Sultanate’s ports traffic in the previous period, which indicates their ability to meet the needs of direct export and import. “It covered more than 90 per cent,” he said.

He said that the ministry’s endeavours to develop digital communication, especially in the light of the current conditions that require action to address the pandemic by bringing in new economic activities and enhancing existing ones.

REPORT VIOLATIONS

Maj Gen Abdullah bin Ali al Harthy, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations, confirmed that besides call centres established for accidents, there is 1099 line to monitor pandemic code violations.

“It works 24 hours. This line has been linked to the monitoring system where all travellers coming to the Sultanate through the airports are monitored” he said, adding that those with a pre-booked ticket and a valid visa are welcome to the country.