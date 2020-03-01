Sultanate to take part in Travel, Adventure Show in Washington

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Tourism and Oman Airports, will participate for the third year in a row in the Travel and Adventure Show scheduled to be held on March 7, 2020 in Walter E Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.

Over 400 exhibitors will take part in the two-day show, representing the official institutions of tourism from different countries of the world and a large group of US companies operating in organising tourist trips, hospitality companies, hotels, resorts and cruise ships, in addition to prominent US media institutions working in the tourism field and airlines.

The show managed to connect as many as 1.75 million passengers from more than 4,000 different companies from all over the world during its previous version.

In addition to the US capital, Washington DC, the show will be held in nine states. It has become the most important travel event in the United States of America (USA) for marketers who want to reach consumers and travel agents.

Salim b in Sultan al Abri, Founder, Executive Director of the Advanced Innovation Foundation, said that this participation comes within the framework of a plan aimed at marketing for tourism and investment in the Sultanate in the US market, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism.

He added that coordination has begun with Reyada in providing free space for small and medium companies in the pavilion, so that they can sell tourism programmes to visit the Sultanate. This year, the focus will be on marine adventures and tourist tours, noting that the Sultanate’s participation in the US Travel and Adventure Show provides a model for public-private cooperation and support for SMEs. –ONA