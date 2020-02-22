Sultanate to quarantine ‘travellers’ for 2 weeks

MUSCAT, FEB 22 – As part of the efforts to keep COVID-19 away from the Sultanate, the Ministry of Health (MoH) will quarantine (home or institutional) all international travellers coming from the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon and Iran for 14 days. In a statement issued on coronavirus, the ministry said on Saturday that it is following up on the epidemiological situation at regional and global levels. As of Saturday, 76,769 cases have been reported worldwide, of which 75,569 cases are from China (including 2,247 deaths).

The ministry has affirmed that no case of coronavirus is found in the Sultanate till date. The ministry said it constantly reviews and updates the procedures in line with the developments of the epidemiological situation and takes necessary preventive measures to prepare itself for the possibility of any cases being reported in the Sultanate. Because of the spread of the virus to countries outside China, especially nations with strong economic and social ties with Oman, the MoH has recommended avoiding travel to countries where cases of coronavirus have been recorded.

The ministry urged people to contact the designated call centre to enquire before travelling outside the Sultanate to attend religious events, meetings and international conferences. The ministry also urged all travellers coming from countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Iran during the past 14 days to contact the call centre so that they can be guided on quarantine and other preventive measures. The ministry urged all citizens and residents not to pay attention to rumours and unverified information. While China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, there was a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran.