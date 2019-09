Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Tourism, will participate in the 23rd session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organization (WTO) which will be held in Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation, on Monday and last for five days.

The Sultanate’s delegation is led by Ahmed bin Nasser bin Hamad al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism.

The meeting will discuss topics of common interest, which are the main concern of the WTO, namely innovation and digital transformation in the tourism sector and reliance on modern technology.

The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Tourism, is keen to participate in the WTO meetings and to benefit from its various expertise in the fields of technical support, tourism statistics, training and sustainable strategic planning for the tourism sector, promotion and investment in order to serve the desired objectives to promote this important sector in the Sultanate.— ONA

