Sultanate to participate in COMCEC meeting tomorrow

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Economy, will participate tomorrow Wednesday in 36th session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC), to be hosted by the Republic of Turkey.

The Sultanate will be represented in the virtual meeting by Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy.

The two-day session will discuss the “COMCEC” strategy, its implementation and the 2025 ten-year action programme for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC), in addition to reviewing economic and global developments and their reflection on the member states.

The session will deal with the latest reports on intra-trade in the Islamic world and improving the role of the private sector in economic cooperation, in addition to increasing agricultural productivity, sustaining food security, alleviating poverty, and strengthening financial cooperation bonds between member states.

A special session will be held to exchange views on promoting entrepreneurship for the competitiveness of the tourism industry. –ONA