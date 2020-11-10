Sultanate to mark International Day for Tolerance

Muscat: A press conference was held in Muscat on Tuesday to shed light on the Sultanate’s preparation to mark the International Day for Tolerance 2020.

The celebration will be organized on November 16 and 17 by the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Health.

The celebration of the International Day for Tolerance comes in continuation and consolidation of the Sultanate’s efforts to promote a culture of peace and harmony, and to consolidate the principles of morals, harmony and human values.

The project of Sultan Qaboos Declaration Project on United Human Values was announced during a UN celebration organized by the Sultanate in partnership with international organizations including the United Nations. –ONA