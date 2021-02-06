Sultanate to mark Industry Day on Tuesday

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, will mark the Omani Industry Day which falls on February 9 each year, on Tuesday.

Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and a number of ministry officials will meet with industrialists at a virtual event that will highlight the most prominent industrial achievements which took place over a year as well as the growth outlook in the industrial sector and related sectors.

The event will debate challenges facing industry and industrialists in the Sultanate and ways of boosting the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP and the acceleration of economic development.

In addition, the winning factories of His Majesty’s Award for industrial Excellence, aimed at improving performance and boosting the effectiveness of industrial operations in line with the requirements of the current and future stages in terms of technology, will be announced at the event.

It’s noteworthy that the Sultanate’s industrial sector has seen rapid growth over the past 50 years of the blessed Renaissance led by late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos who had shown his keenness on the importance of supporting the industrial sector through establishing industrial estates and supporting national products.

The government, represented by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, continues to boost the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP by attracting more foreign and local investments thereby creating employment and training opportunities in the industrial sector. — ONA

Related