Sultanate to mark Earth Day tomorrow

MUSCAT: The Sultanate, represented by the Environment Authority, tomorrow joins the world countries to mark the Earth Day which is celebrated on April 22 each year. The celebration marks the anniversary of the modern environmental movement when millions of environmental advocates held rallies worldwide to demand a clean, safe and sustainable environment.

The Sultanate, like many other countries, has long been paying special attention to environmental issues by establishing the Office of the Environmental Protection Adviser in 1974 which has since then undertaken multiple tasks related to environment conservation. The Public Authority for Environmental Protection and Pollution Control was established in 1979 and the Law on Conservation of the Environment and Prevention of Pollution was enacted in 1982. This was followed by the establishment of the Council for Conservation Of Environment And Prevention of Pollution in 1984 and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs in 2007 and finally the Environment Authority was established last year.

These years have seen wide strides towards leveraging environmental work and enhancing public awareness about the importance of the preservation of natural resources. A multitude of competitions and awards aimed for environment protection and conservation were held, the most important of which is the Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Conservation. The award was launched in 1989 by a generous gesture from late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said with UNESCO approval.

The environmental dimension of the Oman Vision 2040 underscores the realization of balanced planning for sustainable and renewed development that meets the present needs without sacrificing future needs. Environment protection and conservation of natural resources is among the major pillars of the Oman Vision 2040 as the government seeks to realize the sustainable development goals and protect humans from harmful environment effects. Besides, the government plans for effective environmental management in order to create a safe surrounding for a flourishing community.